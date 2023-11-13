New York City Mayor ducks questions on FBI investigation, but pledges to cooperate with inquiry

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams has sidestepped questions for now about an FBI investigation that prompted agents to seize his phones and raid the home of his chief campaign fundraiser. Adams walked away from a reporter during an appearance Monday when he was asked whether anyone else on his team had their phone seized by the FBI. The New York Times reported part of the investigation involves looking at whether Adams inappropriately tried to help the government of Turkey gain city approval to open a 35-story skyscraper housing diplomatic facilities — that despite concerns about the tower’s fire safety systems. Later, he indicated he might answer questions during his next scheduled news briefing on Tuesday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.