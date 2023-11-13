Olympic sports bodies want talks with IOC after cricket and others were added to 2028 LA program

GENEVA (AP) — Olympic sports bodies want urgent talks with the IOC about the risk of cuts in their revenue shares and medal events at the 2028 Los Angeles Games because cricket and other newcomers have been added to the program. The International Olympic Committee last month approved cricket, baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse and squash for 2028. The Olympic body also kept boxing, modern pentathlon or weightlifting despite their status being in doubt. The Summer Games sports umbrella group known as ASOIF says the 2028 expansion to a record 36 sports “has raised several questions” among its members.

