Oregon jury awards man more than $3 million after officer accused him of trying to steal a car

SALEM, Oregon (AP) — A jury in Oregon has awarded a man more than $3.1 million after a police officer accused him of trying to steal a car he was fixing and allegedly used excessive force when arresting him. That jury award included more than $2 million in punitive damages to Christopher Garza for false arrest, battery and the use of excessive force in the 2021 incident at a tire store in Salem. Garza alleged in the lawsuit that on Sept. 17, 2021, Salem Officer David Baker grabbed him, shoved him onto the roof of his police car and handcuffed him with no justification for his arrest. A spokesperson for Salem said Monday that the city was reviewing the decision and had no comment.

