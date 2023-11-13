Reports of Russian pullback in Ukraine: a skirmish in the information war

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The reports from Russian state news agencies that Moscow’s troops were relocating from the Dnieper River in Ukraine appeared to be a major development Monday — for about 10 minutes until the usually authoritative media withdrew the news. The next hours saw a flurry of claims from both Russia and Ukraine that each opposing side had faked the reports. The incident was a striking skirmish in the information war that hovers around the actual battlefields. Throughout the nearly 21-month war, both Russia and Ukraine have misrepresented events, with claims of attacks that didn’t occur, denials of actual attacks and ominous allegations of planned operations that never materialize.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.