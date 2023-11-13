Russian UN envoys shoot back at Western criticism of its Ukraine war and crackdown on dissidents

GENEVA (AP) — Western countries are calling on Russia to end domestic repression of dissident voices and to end its war in Ukraine, as Russia came under a regular review at the U.N.’s top human rights body. A delegation from Moscow defended Russia’s right to ensure law and order by restricting some forms of protest or voices that might threaten domestic security. They said Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine had “no relation to the subject matter” at issue on Monday. The session was part of Russia’s latest turn for the universal periodic review, which all U.N. member states face.

