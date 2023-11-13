The Supreme Court says it is adopting a code of ethics, but it has no means of enforcement

WASHINGTON (AP) — The new Supreme Court code of conduct agreed to by all nine justices does not appear to impose any significant new requirements on them. The code leaves compliance to the justices themselves and does not create any other means of enforcement. The Supreme Court disclosed the code on Monday, in the face of sustained criticism over undisclosed trips and gifts from wealthy benefactors to some justices. The justices say the code largely represents a codification of principles they’ve long regarded as governing their conduct. Liberal critics of the court were not satisfied, with one group saying the code “reads a lot more like a friendly suggestion than a binding, enforceable guideline.”

