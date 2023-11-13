US and South Korea sharpen deterrence plans over North Korean nuclear threat

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States and South Korea have updated a bilateral security agreement to more effectively counter North Korea’s evolving nuclear and missile threats. Monday’s move followed high-level military talks in Seoul, where the allies also discussed enhancing three-way defense exercises with Japan and improve information-sharing on North Korean missile launches. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was in Seoul for annual security talks with South Korean military officials, including Defense Minister Shin Won-sik, which were focused on boosting nuclear deterrence against North Korea. They also talked about how the allies could coordinate over broader geopolitical issues, including Russia’s war on Ukraine and China’s regional assertiveness, Austin said.

