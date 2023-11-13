Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger is running for governor instead of seeking reelection to the House

HENRICO, Va. (AP) — Virginia congresswoman Abigail Spanberger has announced she will run for governor in 2025 instead of seeking reelection to the U.S. House next year. The three-term Democrat made the announcement Monday in a video. Spanberger highlights the importance of lowering prescription drug prices, growing the middle class, lowering costs and easing inflation. Spanberger also emphasizes the importance of recruiting and retaining teachers and protecting “women’s reproductive rights.” Virginia prohibits its governors from serving consecutive terms. That has led to intense speculation about Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s next political move and to early jockeying in effective shadow campaigns for the office.

