Wisconsin state Senate to vote on downsized Milwaukee Brewers stadium repair bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin state Senate is poised to approve a plan to spend more than half a billion dollars on repairs at the Milwaukee Brewers’ stadium over the next three decades. The Senate is expected to vote on the proposal during a floor session scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The state Assembly approved a plan in October that calls for the state to contribute $411.5 million and the city and county of Milwaukee to contribute $135 million. The version of the plan up for a Senate vote ratchets the state contribution back to $382.5 million.

