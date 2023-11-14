11 ex-police officers sentenced in 2021 killings of 17 migrants and 2 others in northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A court in Mexico has sentenced 11 former police officers to 50 years in prison for the 2021 slayings of 17 migrants and two Mexican citizens. The ex-officers were convicted earlier this year of homicide and abuse of authority. A 12th officer was convicted only of abuse of authority and sentenced to 19 years in prison. The officers were members of en elite police group in the nothern border state of Tamaulipas, across from Texas. They had initially argued they were responding to shots fired and believed they were chasing Gulf cartel vehicles. But they burned the bodies in an attempt to cover up the crime.

