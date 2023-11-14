2 deputies are charged with attacking an inmate at a Memphis jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two Tennessee jail deputies are charged with attacking a Memphis inmate who was injured but survived. Court records show Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies Odell Underwood and Reginald Wilkins have been indicted on multiple charges. Shelby County district attorney Steve Mulroy says jail inmate Damian Florez-Ramirez was injured in the May confrontation with Underwood and Wilkins. Mulroy says the deputies attacked the handcuffed inmate as he was being taken to a medical facility in the jail. Court records do not show if Underwood and Wilkins have lawyers to speak on their behalf about the charges.

