3 murderers freed in Australia after court ruled out holding migrants indefinitely, minister says

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s immigration minister says three murderers are among 81 foreigners recently released after the High Court ruled their indefinite detention in migrant centers was unconstitutional. The court hasn’t released the reasons behind its ruling last week that overturned a 2004 precedent. A legal rights center in Melbourne reported last month that 127 people had been detained more than five years. Australia’s center-left government had argued against the release of the foreign and stateless detainees whom Australia does not want to resettle and other countries are reluctant to accept. Opposition lawmakers accused the government of endangering the public. The home affairs minister said the former detainees have stringent visa conditions and some must report to police daily.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.