A small Maui wildfire is fully contained during a warning about gusty winds and low humidity
By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER
Associated Press
HONOLULU (AP) — A small wildfire on Maui is fully contained during a warning that gusty winds and low humidity pose a risk for rapidly spreading fires. Officials say firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire limited to about an acre in the south Maui community of Kihei. A National Weather Service Red Flag Warning is in effect through Tuesday evening for the leeward sides of the islands. A deadly blaze tore through the coastal Maui town of Lahaina during a similar warning in August.