After deadly Nevada crash, federal investigators want cars to warn drivers if they’re speeding
By TOM KRISHER
AP Auto Writer
DETROIT (AP) — Federal accident investigators want automakers to install systems on all new vehicles that warn drivers when they go over the speed limit. It’s also asking safety regulators to figure out how states can electronically limit speeds on vehicles driven by repeat traffic offenders. The National Transportation Safety Board’s recommendations to combat excessive speeding came after a hearing Tuesday on a January 2022 crash in North Las Vegas, Nevada. In that crash, the driver of a Dodge Challenger ran a red light at 103 miles per hour and slammed into a family’s minivan at a busy intersection, killing nine people.