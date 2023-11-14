Madagascar’s president seeks reelection. Most challengers are boycotting and hope voters do, too

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — Madagascar’s president is pushing ahead with an election on Thursday that could give him a second term, even as opposition protests roil the island nation and the majority of candidates have announced a boycott. A collective of 10 candidates including two former presidents say they will not take part and claim the electoral process is full of flaws. They have encouraged people to stay away from polling booths. Many had hoped this election would break with the past of disputed votes, coups and political instability that have characterized the country since gaining independence from France in 1960.

