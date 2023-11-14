Putin approves new restrictions on media coverage ahead of presidential elections

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved changes to the law that governs presidential elections putting new restrictions on media coverage, according to local news agencies. The changes, reported Tuesday, come ahead of the election to be held in March in which Putin, who has ruled Russia for the last 24 years, is expected to seek a new six-year term. Putin, who is 71, has not declared whether he will run, saying he will announce that only after the parliament formally sets the election date. Under the amendments that he approved, only journalists contractually employed by registered media outlets will be allowed to cover election commission meetings, potentially barring freelancers and independent journalists.

