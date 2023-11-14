San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler, who spent big in pursuit of a World Series title, dies at 63

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres say owner Peter Seidler has died. He was 63. Seidler poured hundreds of millions of dollars into trying to bring a World Series championship to San Diego. He didn’t succeed, despite paying for stars like Manny and Xander Bogaerts. He was a third-generation member of the O’Malley family that used to own the Dodgers. A cause of death wasn’t disclosed. Seidler was a two-time cancer survivor. The team announced in mid-September that Seidler had an unspecified medical procedure in August and wouldn’t be back at the ballpark the rest of the year.

