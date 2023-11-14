3 dead, 15 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
By PATRICK ORSAGOS and JOHN SEEWER
Associated Press
ETNA, Ohio (AP) — An emergency official says a charter bus carrying students from a high school was rear-ended by a semi-truck on an Ohio highway, leaving three people dead and 15 others injured. Licking County Emergency Management Agency Director Sean Grady says the charter bus was transporting students from from the Tuscarawas Valley Local School District in eastern Ohio. There were a total of 57 people onboard. The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that people were killed in the crash but declined further comment since they were still notifying the victims’ families. They said 15 of the 18 people taken off the bus were children. The accident occurred shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 70 West in Licking County, near the Smoke Road underpass. The cause wasn’t immediately known.