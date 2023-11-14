Truck driver performs Heimlich on choking woman along Chicago-area highway

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — A truck driver who saved a choking woman after she pulled over along a Chicago-area highway says he acted on instinct when he saw her in distress. Jeff Hanus tells WLS-TV he was working at a job site on Nov. 4 pouring concrete for the company Ozinga when the woman drove up to his truck parked near Interstate 55 in the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook. He says she then exited her car, leaving two children inside. Hanus, a retired Army sergeant, determined the woman was choking and performed the Heimlich maneuver on her twice before whatever was choking her dislodged.

