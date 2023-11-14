UK cybersecurity center says ‘deepfakes’ and other AI tools pose a threat to the next election

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s cybersecurity agency says artificial intelligence poses a threat to the country’s next national election. The National Cyber Security Center also says cyberattacks by hostile countries and their proxies are proliferating and getting harder to track. The center said Tuesday in its annual review that “this year has seen the emergence of state-aligned actors as a new cyber threat to critical national infrastructure” such as power, water and internet networks. The center is part of Britain’s cyberespionage agency, GCHQ. It said the past year also has seen the emergence of cyberattackers who are “sympathetic to Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine and are ideologically, rather than financially, motivated.”

