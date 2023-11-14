Skip to Content
Woman dies after being stabbed in random attack at Louisiana Tech University; 2 others hospitalized

Published 10:26 PM

RUSTON, La. (AP) — One of four women stabbed in what officials say was a random attack on a Louisiana college campus has died. Louisiana Tech University in Ruston announced that Annie Richardson died Tuesday evening, a day after the attack outside a campus recreation center. Authorities say two other women were hospitalized and a fourth was cut but declined to be treated. The suspect in the case, 23-year-old Jacoby Johnson, is expected to be charged with second-degree murder in addition to attempted murder.

