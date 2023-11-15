A Moroccan cobalt mine denies claims of arsenic-contaminated local water. Automakers are concerned

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — A German newspaper investigation is raising questions about the future of a Moroccan mine that was meant to supply carmakers a mineral critical for electric vehicle batteries. The mining company controlled by Morocco’s royal family is denying claims that operations at the site are causing hazardous levels of arsenic to appear in the local water supply. The claims could complicate carmakers’ quest to find new places to source cobalt outside the conflict-stricken Congo. BMW and Renault said this week they planned future examination of labor and water issues in Morocco.

