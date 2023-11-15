An Iranian rights lawyer detained for allegedly not wearing hijab was freed on bail, husband says

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A prominent Iranian human rights lawyer who was detained last month for allegedly violating the country’s mandatory headscarf law has been freed on bail. Reza Khandan, the husband of Nasrin Sotoudeh, posted Wednesday on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, a photo of his wife and said she had been released on bail. Sotoudeh was detained in October after she attended the funeral of a teenage girl who died after being injured in a mysterious incident on Tehran’s Metro. At the time, authorities said Sotoudeh was arrested on a charge of violating Iran’s mandatory headscarf, or hijab, law.

