Discrimination charge filed against Michigan salon after owner’s comments on gender identity

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Department of Civil Rights filed a charge of discrimination against Studio 8 Hair Lab in Traverse City. The hair salon’s owner had posted on social media that anyone identifying as other than a man or a woman is not welcome at her business. The state’s civil rights department claims the post unlawfully discriminates against three claimants. An administrative law judge will now oversee a yet-to-be-scheduled hearing and issue a recommendation. The civil rights commission will have the final say in a ruling. Penalties can include monetary compensation and potential suspension of the business’ license. The salon owner’s attorney claims that Geiger was exercising free speech and the comments reflected her religious beliefs.

