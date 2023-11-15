Emboldened by success in other red states, effort launched to protect abortion rights in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A petition referendum effort is being launched to establish abortion rights in Nebraska, following on the heels of similar successful efforts in other reds states. Documents released by the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office Wednesday show a coalition of civil rights and advocacy groups is leading the effort to enshrine abortion rights within the Nebraska Constitution. The group will need to collect around 125,000 valid signatures by next summer to get the measure on the November 2024 ballot. The proposed constitutional amendment would declare a fundamental right to abortion until fetal viability, or when needed to protect the life or health of the pregnant patient.

