Ex-Philippine President Duterte summoned by prosecutor for allegedly threatening a lawmaker

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, known for his crackdown on illegal drugs that left thousands of suspects dead, has been summoned by a prosecutor to answer a separate allegation that he recently threatened a female lawmaker with death, the complainant said Wednesday. It was the first known subpoena for a criminal complaint issued to Duterte since his stormy six-year presidential term ended in June last year. Rep. France Castro, who filed the criminal complaint against the former president, said she and Duterte were ordered to appear before a prosecutor on Dec. 4 and 11 to submit their statements at the start of an investigation into her complaint. There was no immediate comment from Duterte.

Associated Press

