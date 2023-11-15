Father of July 4th parade shooting suspect turns himself in to begin jail sentence

CHICAGO (AP) — The father of the suspect in a deadly Fourth of July parade shooting in suburban Chicago has turned himself in to begin a 60-day jail sentence, but not before the judge reprimanded him for violating court rules. Robert Crimo Jr. entered a guilty plea to seven misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct last week in Lake County court, in Waukegan, Illinois, for sponsoring his son’s firearm application three years before the attack, even though the teenager had threatened violence months before. Crimo’s attorney says the judge threatened to hold his client in contempt of court Wednesday for wearing a T-shirt bearing a political slogan. Crimo turned the shirt inside out.

By CLAIRE SAVAGE Associated Press/Report for America

