Taiwan’s participation at APEC forum offers a rare chance to break China’s bonds

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan will take part in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in San Francisco this week, a rare opportunity for the self-governing island democracy of 23 million people and its high-tech economy to break the diplomatic embargo on it imposed by authoritarian China. Taiwan will be represented by a civilian rather than a government figure or head of state, under an unwritten rule that satisfies China’s contention that members of the organization participate as economic entities rather than state players. .U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Wednesday that among the points that President Joe Biden will make clear to Chinese President Xi Jinping is that the U.S., in accordance with its law, will continue to provide “self-defense capabilities for Taiwan.”

