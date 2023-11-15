Zimbabwe’s opposition says the country is going in ‘a dangerous direction’ after activist’s killing

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s opposition leader warns that the country is “heading into a dangerous direction” as his party mourned an official abducted while campaigning for upcoming elections and later found dead. Tapfumaneyi Masaya was part of a team of Citizens for Change Coalition activists campaigning Saturday in the capital when he was seized by unidentified people. His body was dumped near a park and identified Monday. The opposition has accused the ruling ZANU-PF party and security agencies of leading the harassment of its activists and Masaya’s death. They deny it. There has been growing international condemnation of deteriorating human rights in Zimbabwe.

