A French senator is accused of drugging another lawmaker to rape or sexually assault her

PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutor’s office says a French senator has been handed preliminary charges for drugging another lawmaker with the aim of rape or sexual assault. His center-right party has suspended him pending further investigation. Joel Guerriau is a 66-year-old representing the Loire-Atlantique region in western France. He was detained for 48 hours and given preliminary charges on Friday. French media reports say he is suspected of putting ecstasy in a glass of Champagne he served a fellow parliament member, who left after she started feeling sick. The senator’s lawyer said he didn’t intend to drug her to abuse her, and has apologized to her.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.