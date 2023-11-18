American arrested in Venezuela just days after Biden administration eases oil sanctions

A California man’s family is pleading for his release after they say he was wrongfully arrested in Venezuela and held for ransom just days after President Joe Biden eased crippling oil sanctions on the socialist-run government. Savoi Wright’s previously unreported Oct. 24 arrest has become the latest flashpoint in the tenuous relationship between the U.S. and Nicolás Maduro’s government. But all Wright’s family wants is for the 38-year-old businessman to be returned home. No criminal charges have been filed, he has not been allowed to see a lawyer and the Venezuelan government hasn’t said where he is being held.

By JOSHUA GOODMAN and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

