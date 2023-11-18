Biden says ‘revitalized Palestinian Authority’ should eventually govern Gaza and the West Bank

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden says that achieving a cease-fire amid Israel’s war with Hamas “is not peace” and that an important key to lasting stability is a reunited Gaza Strip and West Bank that can be governed under “a revitalized Palestinian Authority.” In an op-ed published Saturday in the Washington Post, Biden reiterated his position of recent weeks that a temporary halt to the fighting wasn’t a real possibility and wouldn’t advance greater U.S. objectives. The president and top U.S. officials have instead revived talk of working toward a two-state solution for the governance of Gaza.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

