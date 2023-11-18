Investigators found fire and safety hazards on land under I-10 in Los Angeles before arson fire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — State investigators repeatedly identified fire and safety hazards at a leased storage space under an elevated Los Angeles freeway before it burned in an arson fire last weekend. The state’s transportation agency has released a series of documents about inspections to the site that flagged problematic conditions that fed last Saturday’s blaze. Authorities have also identified a “person of interest” in the fire and are seeking the public’s help to find the individual. All lanes of Interstate 10 near downtown are expected to reopen by Tuesday. Crews were brought in to shore up the mile-long stretch after the blaze burned about 100 support columns.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.