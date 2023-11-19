Investigators probe for motive behind shooting at New Hampshire psychiatric hospital

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Investigators in New Hampshire were probing for answers as to why a man shot a security guard to death at a New Hampshire psychiatric hospital Friday moments before being killed by a state police trooper. The state Attorney General’s Office said Sunday that the investigation was continuing. Investigators said 33-year-old John Madore entered New Hampshire Hospital and killed Bradley Haas, a state Department of Safety security officer. Autopsies determined the cause of death for both Haas and Madore was multiple gunshot wounds. In 2016, Madore faced assault charges that were later dismissed — according to a court case summary. The summary indicated that a judge had ordered Madore transported from New Hampshire Hospital for a court hearing.

