Voters back abortion rights, but some foes won’t relent. Is the commitment to democracy in question?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The statewide battles over abortion rights since the Supreme Court overturned a constitutional right to abortion have exposed another fault line across the country. And that’s the commitment to democracy. Opponents of abortion rights are being accused of ignoring the will of voters by acting with defiance toward democratic processes and institutions they perceive as aligned against their cause. Some Republican elected officials and anti-abortion activists have responded to ballot box losses by challenging election results or refusing to bring state laws into line with voter-backed changes. There have been effort to strips state courts of their power over all abortion-related laws and to challenge the citizen-led initiative process.

By JULIE CARR SMYTH and CHRISTINE FERNANDO Associated Press

