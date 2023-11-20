A man is charged with threatening a Palestinian rights group as tensions rise from Israel-Hamas war

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Utah man has been charged with threatening a Palestinian rights organization in Washington. The case was unsealed Monday as tensions rise in the U.S. from the devastating war between Israel and Hamas. Prosecutors say 62-year-old Kevin Brent Buchanan called the unidentified group at least five times over three days and left threatening, profanity-laced messages. Court records say FBI agents tracked the phone number to Tooele, a town located about 34 miles or 55 kilometers west of Salt Lake City, and linked Buchanan through purchase records. Buchanan could face up to five years in prison if convicted. Buchanan’s wife said the allegations came as a shock.

