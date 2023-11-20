Albanese criticizes China over warship’s use of sonar that injured an Australian naval diver

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has criticized China for a “dangerous” encounter between Chinese and Australian warships but declined to say whether he had raised the issue to President Xi Jinping. He said one diver was injured when a Chinese destroyer used sonar while near an Australian frigate in international waters last Tuesday. Defense Minister Richard Marles said Saturday he had raised serious concerns with Beijing about the destroyer’s behavior. Between the encounter and Marles’ statement, Albanese spoke to Xi on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific leaders’ summit in San Francisco. Albanese said Monday his discussions with Xi were private, rather than a formal bilateral meeting.

