Argentina’s president-elect wants public companies in private hands, with media first to go

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s president-elect has given the first signals of how he plans to shake up South America’s second-largest economy. Right-wing populist Javier Milei is looking to privatize a slew of state-run companies after winning the country’s runoff presidential election on Sunday with 55.7% of the vote. He wants to start with public media, which on Monday he described as a “covert ministry of propaganda.“Everything that can be in the hands of the private sector will be in the hands of the private sector,” Milei said in a radio interview. Experts say he might find it hard to fulfill his vision without more support in Congress but some analysts think his resounding victory could give him leverage.

By DANIEL POLITI and DAVID BILLER Associated Press

