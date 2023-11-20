California Highway Patrol officer fatally shoots man walking on freeway, prompting investigation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — State authorities are investigating after a California Highway Patrol officer shot and killed a man on a Los Angeles area freeway during a struggle over the weekend that was recorded on video. The deadly encounter occurred Sunday afternoon after the highway patrol responded to multiple calls of a male pedestrian walking in westbound lanes of Interstate 105 in south LA County. A bystander’s video shows the two struggling in the empty lanes. A gun is fired and the officer jumps to his feet and immediately fires at least four shots at the man as he lies on the pavement.

