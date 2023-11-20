Congolese businessman Katumbi launches his presidential campaign to challenge Tshisekedi

KISANGANI, Congo (AP) — Congolese businessman and opposition leader Moise Katumbi has launched his bid for the presidency, five years after the regime in power at the time blocked him from running. He is among those seeking to challenge President Felix Tshisekedi in the Dec. 20 vote. In 2018, Katumbi was thwarted from running when the government of then-President Joseph Kabila canceled his passport while he was abroad. He returned from exile after Tshisekedi took power. In recent days, several presidential candidates have withdrawn from the race and thrown their support behind Katumbi.

By JUSTIN KABUMBA and JEAN-YVES KAMALE Associated Press

