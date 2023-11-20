Finland’s prime minister hints at further border action as Russia protests closings of crossings

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Finland’s prime minister says the country may need to take further actions on its border with Russia after closing four border crossings in an attempt to stem a recent increase in asylum-seekers. Finland joined NATO this year in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It has accused Moscow of letting migrants from the Middle East and Africa through to the Finnish border when they don’t have valid travel documents. Finland closed the border crossings in southeastern Finland last week, but asylum-seekers have continued to arrive at crossings further north. Russia says the decision to close border crossings would “aggravate” Russian-Finnish relations.

