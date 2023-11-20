Jordan Fisher goes into ‘Hadestown’ on Broadway, ‘stretching every creative muscle’

NEW YORK (AP) — Jordan Fisher is going to hell this winter and he’s very happy about it. The actor and singer star enters Broadway’s “Hadestown,” the brooding 2019 Tony Award-winning musical about the underworld, which intertwines the myths of Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone. Fisher starts Monday in the role. He calls it “the most fun that I have had on a Broadway stage.” Fisher was an early fan of the musical and appeared in a TikTok video singing the song “Wait For Me” from the show during the pandemic. He calls it “a seed sowed.”

