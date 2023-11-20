Las Vegas Grand Prix drives record betting at BetMGM for a Formula One race

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Grand Prix blew past BetMGM betting handles for previous Formula One races. Trading manager Seamus Magee said BetMGM took three times the number of bets than any other previous F1 race. Westgate Las Vegas and Red Rock Resort reported on Saturday this race was the most-bet Formula One event at those sportsbooks. Formula One’s most expensive and hyped race that included the lure of drives competing on the famed Las Vegas Strip drove the betting action. Max Verstappen won that race for his 18th victory this season.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.