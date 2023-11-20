The leader of a Dutch far-right party gets assaulted with a beer bottle 2 days before election

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The leader of a far-right Dutch populist party has been assaulted at an event two days before the Netherlands holds a general election. Thierry Baudet, leader of Forum for Democracy, was taken to a hospital on Monday. His party reported the attack on social media and said “it looks like everything will all be alright.” Video on social media showed Baudet in a bar when his attacker lunged at him and hit him with what appeared to be a bottle. A police spokesman says a person has been arrested on suspicion of involvement.

