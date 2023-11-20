Los Angeles freeway is fully reopened after arson fire, just in time for Monday morning’s rush hour

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An elevated Los Angeles freeway closed by a Nov. 11 arson fire has reopened ahead of Monday morning’s commute. That’s at least a day earlier than previously announced and weeks ahead of the original estimate. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Sunday that inspections showed it’s safe to reopen shortly after crews worked round the clock for days to shore up about 100 support columns. Newsom said the freeway would be “fully operational” before Monday’s rush hour. An estimated 300,000 vehicles a day use the east-west freeway crossing the heart of Los Angeles. Vice President Kamala Harris joined Newsom and city Mayor Karen Bass for Sunday’s announcement.

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER and STEFANIE DAZIO Associated Press

