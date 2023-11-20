More free COVID-19 tests from the government are available for home delivery through the mail

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans can order four free COVID-19 tests again online. Anyone who did not order a batch of four COVID-19 tests in September can secure up to eight of them beginning Monday at covidtests.gov. The government is offering to mail the COVID-19 tests for free as the flu season kicks off and a spike in RSV cases has been reported in some spots around the country. The U.S. Postal Service will deliver the tests. COVID-19 hospitalizations were on the rise this fall but have stayed steady in recent weeks. Immunity from previous vaccinations and infections has kept case counts lower compared with other years.

