North Korea reportedly tells Japan it will make 3rd attempt to launch spy satellite this month

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has reportedly told Japan that it will make a third attempt to launch a military spy satellite later this month. Japan’s Kyodo News, citing Japan’s coast guard, said Tuesday that North Korea plans to launch the spy satellite sometime between Nov. 20 and Nov. 30. Kyodo said Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told officials to try to talk Pyongyang into scrapping the plan in cooperation with the United States and South Korea. In North Korea’s two previous attempts earlier this year, the rockets carrying the satellites failed during the launch due to technical reasons.

