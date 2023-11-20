Not just kid play: Toy companies aim more products at older adults
By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
AP Retail Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Toymakers are tweaking original classic games or coming out with new ones that embrace an audience that’s been around for a while: people over 65 years old. The products are being marketed as a way for older folks to sharpen their brain skills as well as allay loneliness by helping them connect with other family members and friends. But while some scientists welcome toymakers paying attention to older consumers, like adding bigger font sizes, they also warn customers of their products’ limitations. For instance, don’t expect the games to boost cognitive skills.