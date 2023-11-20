Queen Camilla praises the role of journalists in society at Foreign Press Association’s awards event

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Queen Camilla has praised the role of journalists in society as she delivered the keynote address at the Foreign Press Association’s annual awards ceremony in London. King Charles III’s consort was mobbed as she arrived for the event. London-based foreign correspondents surrounded her as she mingled with the finalists, jostling for a better view and a chance for a chat. Camilla, who Britain’s tabloids described as a homewrecker during the breakdown of Charles’ first marriage, praised the work of foreign correspondents, particularly amid the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. She was made an honorary member of the association.

