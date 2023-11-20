Ukraine sacks top cybersecurity officials in corruption probe involving software purchases

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say two top civilian cybersecurity officials have been fired on corruption allegations involving software purchases from 2020-2022. The sacked officials include Viktor Zhora, well-known as the face of Ukraine’s Western-aided efforts to defend against Russian hacking. Zhora’s boss, the head of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection service, was also fired. Their names were announced by Taras Melnychuk, a senior cabinet official. Neither man was named in a statement by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. The firings are the latest in Ukraine’s efforts to tackle corruption as it seeks EU and NATO membership.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.